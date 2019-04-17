Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Gloria J. DeAngelis

Gloria J. DeAngelis Obituary
Gloria J. DeAngelis BLOOMINGTON- Gloria DeAngelis, 77, of Creek Locks Road, Bloomington, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born Aug. 14, 1941 in Mt. Tremper she is the daughter of the late William and Frances (Gardiner) Tome. Gloria was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting. She was an excellent mother and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world. Surviving is her husband of 60 years, Joseph Thomas DeAngelis; her children, Joseph M. DeAngelis of Bloomington, David L. DeAngelis and his wife Theresa of East Kingston, and Laura M. Jones of Ulster Park; brother, Larry Tome; grandchildren, Amanda J. Canu, David L. DeAngelis, Jr., and Lavinia Curtis; and five great-grandchildren, Michael, Hudson, Brayden, Ariana, and Hailey. Nieces and nephews also survive. Gloria is predeceased by four brothers and sisters. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral procession will form at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home and proceed to Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery for a graveside service.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 18, 2019
