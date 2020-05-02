NEW PALTZ- Gloria J. Toboika, 88, of New Paltz passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was born in Kingston June 17, 1931; a daughter of the late Floyd and Violet Quick DePuy. She was a lifelong area resident. Gloria was a talented crafts person and had once owned Simple Pleasures Gift Shop in New Paltz. She enjoyed making quilts and going to craft fairs. Gloria especially enjoyed fishing and once caught the largest fish on a fishing party boat ! She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Ted Toboika; a daughter, Dawn Toboika (Carl) of Rosendale; two sons, Robert Kerrigan (Kim) of Port Ewen, Mark Toboika of New Paltz; and a brother, Robert (Bob) DePuy of Lomontville. Also survived eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog Yoda.Due to the current pandemic visitation will be held privately on Monday at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., Rosendale. Her funeral service will be held privately on Tuesday at the funeral home. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate. Interment will be in the New Paltz Rural Cemetery. The family request memorial donations to the New Paltz Rescue Squad, 74 North Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, N.Y., 12561. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/gloria-j-toboika
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 2 to May 3, 2020.