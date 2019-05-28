|
Gloria M. Deyo VALDOSTA, GA.- Formally of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence in Valdosta, Ga. She was born on May 29, 1936 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late John and Josephine (Scafidi) Modica. She graduated from Kingston High School in 1954. She married the late Jack R. Deyo in 1956 where they resided in Kingston, N.Y., Cherry Hill Estates, until Jacks passing in 2013. They were married for 57 years. Gloria worked with the Kingston City School System Lunch Program as a secretary for 30 years. A career she thoroughly enjoyed. Gloria was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church for about 55 years in Kingston, N.Y., where she assisted with secretarial duties in the office. In 2014, Gloria moved to Tucson, Ariz., for three years to be with her daughter, Laurie, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Jordan (Heather) and Jenna; and her great grandchildren, Emily, Noah, and Madison. She became a member of the Foothills Lutheran Church and assisted in the office. In 2016, Gloria moved to Valdosta, Ga. where she was active with the Messiah Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Lutheran Woman’s Missionary League, Thursday Quilting Ladies and assisted in the office. Gloria volunteered at the Valdosta GA Langdale Hospice House. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Deyo of Kingston, N.Y., and a sister, Frieda Battiloro of Mamaroneck, N.Y. Survivors include: daughters, Laurie Ramirez of Tucson, Ariz., Cathy Deyo of Valdosta, Ga.; grandchildren: Jordan (Heather) Ramirez and Jenna Ramirez of Tucson, Ariz.; great-grandchildren: Emily, Noah, and Madison; sister, Mary Shufeldt of Woodstock, N.Y.; beloved kitty, B.D.K.; and nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Prior to Gloria’s Celebration of Life that will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church 104 Wurts Street in Kingston, there will be a graveside service at Montrepose Cemetery, 75 Montrepose Ave at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The ARC of Ulster Greene at ‘TheARCUGfounda tion.org’ in Kingston, N.Y., Circle of Friends for the Dying at ‘cfdhv.org’ in Woodstock, N.Y., or Messiah Lutheran Church, 500 Baytree,Valdosta, Ga., 31602. Messages of sympathy may be expressed online at www.legacy.com/obitu aries/dailyfreeman.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 2, 2019