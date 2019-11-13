|
SAUGERTIES- Gloria M. Smith, 94, a lifelong area resident died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing, Lake Katrine.Her Funeral Procession will form 9 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow where at 9:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights. Friends will be received Friday 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Gloria’s Tribute wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. Her full obituary will appear in Friday mornings edition of the Kingsston Daily Freeman. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gloria-m-smith
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 14, 2019