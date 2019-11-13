Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria M. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria M. Smith Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Gloria M. Smith, 94, a lifelong area resident died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing, Lake Katrine.Her Funeral Procession will form 9 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow where at 9:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights. Friends will be received Friday 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Gloria’s Tribute wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. Her full obituary will appear in Friday mornings edition of the Kingsston Daily Freeman. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gloria-m-smith
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -