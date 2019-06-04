|
Gloria P. Cook KINGSTON- Gloria P. Cook, 94, of Kingston, passed peacefully Sunday afternoon, June 2, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Kingston. She was born March 23, 1925 in Kingston, the daughter of the late James and Minnie Bechtold Brice. Gloria was the wife of the late John Cook, he died Jan. 27, 2009. They were married Nov. 21, 1948 in St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Kingston. She was a Kingston High School Graduate, Class of 1943. She later was employed by the NY Telephone Company from 1943 to 1956. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church and St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church in Kingston. She also served as secretary of the Children of St. Mary’s & St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church group. She was a member of the Women’s Ancient Order of Hibernians, Ulster County Right to Life, and Catholics United for Faith. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to their favorite places in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. She is survived by her children, Gail A. Cook, Daniel T. (MaryBeth) Cook, Francine M. Cook, Beth T. Ferry; her grandchildren, John L. (Rea) Cook, Gregory J. Cook, Elliot T. Cook, Aubrie Cook, Frank J. (Tiffany) Muller, Kayleigh (Tristan) Harbin, William J. Ferry; her great-granddaughter, Isabella Harbin; her sister, Bernadette Brice; her sisters-in-law, Gail Brice, Carol Brice; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her sons, John J. Cook, and Lawrence A. Cook; her son-in-law, Frank M. Muller; her infant grandchildren, Alexis M. Cook, Stephen Ferry, and Michael Ferry; as well as her siblings, James Brice, John Brice, Joan Brice Freligh, and Barbara Angelo. Entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. The family will receive their friends at the funeral home on Thursday June 6, 2019, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial taking place at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston, at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. A tribute for Gloria may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 5, 2019