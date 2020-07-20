NEW PALTZ- Our beloved mother and grandmother Gloria Tarbell Fogden, 89, of New Paltz, N.Y, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Kingston Hospital.Born March 23, 1931 in Hogansburg, N.Y., on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, she was the daughter of the late Jake Herne and Mary Tarbell. In 1951, at the St. Regis Mission Catholic Church in St. Regis, Quebec, Canada, Gloria married Peter Fogden. They had met at the State Teacher's College in New Paltz. They raised their three children in New Paltz. They had over 58 happy years together before his passing in October 2009. Gloria graduated from Massena High School and the State Teacher's College at New Paltz. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Education at the College at New Paltz. She taught in the Wallkill School District, the Poughkeepsie City Schools, the Mill Street Baptist Day Care, and Head Start and the Campus School in New Paltz. She was employed by Agri Business Childcare Development as an Education Specialist and had also taught with the Migrant Education Program. She was a founding member of the Mid-Hudson Chapter of the Association of Native Americans, an inter-tribal social and cultural group. It was important to her to bring native peoples together to find strength in their community. She was a member of the Reformed Church of New Paltz where she taught Sunday School. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and the SUNY New Paltz Alumni Association and many other groups and organizations. Gloria had a big heart and loved meeting new people and making friends. She was a warm and kind person. She opened her home to everyone and treated them like family. She had a way of making people feel at ease. She was interested in people and where they came from and who they were and their story. We have many adopted brothers and sisters Survivors include her children, Stephenie M. Fogden of New Paltz, N.Y., David P. Fogden and his wife, Minnie, of Rosendale, N.Y., and Katherine J. Fogden (Mariano) of Alexandria, Va.; her grandchildren, Julie G. Fogden and her boyfriend, Kyle of Ray Brook, N..Y., Jade Fogden and her boyfriend, Sean of Kingston, N.Y., and Josette Marie Fogden-Hernandez of Alexandria, Va.; her many cousins, including her cousin, Juanita Tarbell of Akwesasne, N.Y.; and her cat, ChiChi. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, N.Y., 12561. A funeral service will be held at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, with burial following. Burial will take place at the New Paltz Rural Cemetery, 61 Plains Road, New Paltz, N.Y., 12561. A memorial service will be held a year from now. Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Gloria’s family with the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gloria-tarbell-fogden