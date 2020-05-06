WEST HURLEY- Gomer Richards, Jr., (Dick) 84, of West Hurley died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Kingston Hospital due to complications from coronavirus. He was born July 3, 1935 in Schenectady, N.Y.; the son of the late Dr. Gomer Richards and Carlie Coolidge Richards. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School, class of 1954. He was an all American athlete. Later, he attended Union College, Siena College, and graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with a degree in Food Service and Hotel Management. He later joined the Air National Guard, and served during the Berlin Crisis. Dick was employed as a manager of Howard Johnson’s Restaurant, Marriott Corporation, and Stewart’s Shops until his retirement. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Eleanor (Ellie) Richards; sisters, Margie Backus, Acton, Mass., and Carol Sarasin, Townsend, Mass.; and brother, Dr. Jack Richards (Carol) of Halfmoon, N.Y.; and his devoted daughters, Kathy Zappolo Favaloro, of Ballston Lake, N.Y., Karen Richards (Bill Hogan) of Slingerlands, N.Y., Robin Richards Collins, of San Jose, Calif. He was predeceased by his youngest daughter Linda Richards in 1980. He is alspo survived by his adoring grandchildren, Keith Vente, Ballston Lake, N.Y., Robbie Lansing (Tom), Burnt Hills, N.Y., Kyle Favaloro (Ashley) of Somerville, N.J., Andrew Favaloro, Somerville, N.J., Caitlin Costanzo (Jay), Effort, Pa., Olivia Sternberg, Brooklyn, N.Y., Carlie Collins, San Jose, Calif.; his loving great-grandchildren, Kassidy and Kensy Lansing, Gianna, Jenna, and Makenna Favaloro; and several nieces and nephews. Dick was an avid tennis player, gardener, hiker, cross country skier, world traveler, landscaper, bird lover, nature observer, and he loved all animals. He belonged to St. John's in Holly Hills, Woodstock. He lived over 55 years in the West Hurley/Woodstock area that he loved dearly. He loved to hike all the Catskill Mountains with his wife, Ellie. Dick was known for his sense of humor, his strong work ethic, his ability to talk to anyone, and his love for the NY Mets since 1962. This he passed on to all of his children and grandchildren. He loved practical jokes, and spending time with all of his family for any occasion. In the interests of public safety and the mandates of the Governor of NYS due to Covid virus, a private graveside service for family only will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the Woodstock Cemetery, N.Y. Arrangements under the direction of Lasher Funeral Home, Woodstock, N.Y. A celebration of life will be held at a later time for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the Richards Family suggests donations in his memory be made to Johns Hopkins Covid19 response at hopkinsmedicine.org. Further obituary information and expressions of condolences may be shared with the family at www.lasherfh.com on Dick's tribute wall. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gomer-richards-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 6 to May 7, 2020.