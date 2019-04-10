|
|
Grace K. Letteney SAUGERTIES- Grace K. Letteney, 88, formerly of LaGrange, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and caregivers on April 8, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Mary (Dawson) and James Carley on Dec. 12, 1930, Grace spent her childhood in Boston and then many happy years in Quincy, Mass., before moving to Poughkeepsie in 1964. Grace loved her summers with family on Cape Cod and passed this love on to her children and grandchildren. Grace worked as a switchboard operator for the telephone company, spent several years as a volunteer in the library at St. Martin de Porres school, worked at Lucky Platt & Co., and was employed in a variety of different jobs at Sears Roebuck in Poughkeepsie. In fact, well into her retirement she was happy to share the benefits of her Sears employment with her family. Grace was extremely proud of her Scottish Heritage and was a longtime member of the Dutchess County Scottish Society and Thistle Club and was also a member of the Antique Study Club. Grace was predeceased by her husband of more than 54 years, Robert C. Letteney, as well as her parents, brother, sister, and brother-in-law. She is survived by her five children: Robert D. Letteney (Donna) of Charleston, S.C., Susan G. Letteney of Mineola, N.Y., Janet M. Dreitlein (William) of Fairport, N.Y., John W. Letteney (Debbie) of Apex, N.C., and Margaret E. Robelee (William) of Saugerties N.Y. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren: Robert A. Letteney (Michiko), Timothy R. Letteney (Jill), J. Peter Letteney (Jessica), Matthew W. Dreitlein (Sadaf), Christopher K. Sherman (Kelly), Steven Letteney (Holly), Mark Letteney, Keith R. Dreitlein (Sara), David Letteney, Thomas J. Dreitlein, and Sarah Letteney Gilman. In addition, she is survived by her 10 great-grandchildren: Kioko and Tai Letteney, Ivy and Quinn Letteney, Eli and Max Letteney, Ava, Korban and Judah Letteney, and Aziza Dreitlein. Grace is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lorraine Letteney, and several nieces and nephews. Grace was incredibly proud of her family and shared their stories and accomplishments with her friends and those who cared for her. Grace’s family would like to thank all those who cared for her with compassion, kindness, dignity, and respect, including the staff at Golden Hill Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston, Ivy Lodge Assisted Living Facility in Saugerties, The Baptist Home at Brookmeade in Rhinebeck, her physicians, and Bridge Street Medical in Saugerties, especially Margaret Decker, FNP. Friends and family may call and pay their respects at Parmele, Auchmoody, and Schoonmaker Funeral Home - 110 Fulton Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martin de Porres Roman Catholic Church – 118 Cedar Valley Rd., Poughkeepsie, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Poughkeepsie. Flowers are welcome, but for those who wish, donations in Grace’s memory to the would be most appreciated. , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, lll., 60601 http:www.lung.org
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 12, 2019