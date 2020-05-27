Grayce Frances Sievers, 86, of Fleischmanns, N.Y., passed away on a rainy spring afternoon at TenBroeck Nursing Center from COVID-19. She was born in Queens, N.Y. Grayce had many wonderful attributes, but above all she was an animal lover. She often rescued stray cats and dogs and devoted her life to caring for them. She also supported many animal rescue organizations. Grayce had an indomitable will and lived life with an attractive combination of vitality and glamour. She had a great sense of humor and a strong sense of adventure. Grayce traveled the world, had a flare for interior design, and was attracted to the exotic. She was incredibly precise, always youthful and impeccably dressed. She loved to shop and walk miles through the Jacob Javits Convention Center every year for the International Trade Show. She was always curious. Grayce worked for Western Electric, (later AT&T), in the Defense Activities Division on projects for the United States Government. She was an executive at a time when few women held executive positions. Her passion was ballroom dancing. She was an accomplished Latin dancer and frequented the most legendary dance clubs of her day. She regularly donated to animal, veterans’ and children’s charities, and was generous with her friends and family as well. She was devoted to her parents, Grace W. (Seabrooke) and Walter H. Sievers. Grayce is survived by many cousins. Due to the pandemic there will be no calling hours. Hynes Funeral Home in Margaretville, N.Y. will take her to Washington Park Cemetery in Paramus, N.J. to be laid to rest alongside her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grayce's memory to aspca.org or shrinershospitalsforchildren.org http://www.lastingmemories.com/grayce-frances-sievers
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 27 to May 28, 2020.