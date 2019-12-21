Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
216 Broadway
Port Ewen, NY 12466
(845) 331-1473
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Edwin Doyle Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Edwin Doyle Sr. Obituary
PORT EWEN- Gregory Edwin Doyle, Sr., a lifelong resident of Port Ewen, passed Dec. 21, 2019 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer, his loving family surrounding him. He was born Jan;. 1, 1954 in Kingston, N.Y., and was the son of the late Edwin Matthew and Ruth Louise Doyle.He was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of ’72, and continued his higher education at Ulster County Community College. He was a dedicated employee of 40 years of Hercules/Ireco/Dyno Nobel, as it changed ownership and management over the years. He served as a supervisor and was a mechanical engineer and draftsman, retiring in 2014.Greg enjoyed the outdoors, camping, carpentry, and spending time with his family. In 1986 he built his home with help of his late father Edwin Doyle and brother Douglas Doyle. He enjoyed and was always willing to help others with their projects, assisting and helping in any way he could.He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie (Veronica) Doyle, they wed on Aug. 4, 198; their children: Gregory Jr. and his wife Stephanie Doyle of Wingate, N.C., Danielle and her husband Christopher Cuff of Port Ewen, N.Y., and Jennifer Galvin of Kingston, N.Y.; his sister, Susan Tucker and husband Jalal Mahdavian of Saugerties; and brother, Douglas Doyle and wife Carol of Ulster Park, N.Y. He leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren: Aiden, Olivia, and Mia Cuff from Port Ewen, and Rylan and Nolan Doyle of Wingate, N.C. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, his aunt, Josephine Webster of Port Ewen, and his aunt, Elnora McSpirit of Kingston, also survive.The family, upon Greg’s wishes, would suggest memorial contributions to be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.htmlEntrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 216 Broadway, Port Ewen, the family will receive their friends on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m., with the service at 6 p.m.A tribute for Gregory may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gregory-edwin-doyle-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -