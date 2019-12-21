|
PORT EWEN- Gregory Edwin Doyle, Sr., a lifelong resident of Port Ewen, passed Dec. 21, 2019 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer, his loving family surrounding him. He was born Jan;. 1, 1954 in Kingston, N.Y., and was the son of the late Edwin Matthew and Ruth Louise Doyle.He was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of ’72, and continued his higher education at Ulster County Community College. He was a dedicated employee of 40 years of Hercules/Ireco/Dyno Nobel, as it changed ownership and management over the years. He served as a supervisor and was a mechanical engineer and draftsman, retiring in 2014.Greg enjoyed the outdoors, camping, carpentry, and spending time with his family. In 1986 he built his home with help of his late father Edwin Doyle and brother Douglas Doyle. He enjoyed and was always willing to help others with their projects, assisting and helping in any way he could.He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie (Veronica) Doyle, they wed on Aug. 4, 198; their children: Gregory Jr. and his wife Stephanie Doyle of Wingate, N.C., Danielle and her husband Christopher Cuff of Port Ewen, N.Y., and Jennifer Galvin of Kingston, N.Y.; his sister, Susan Tucker and husband Jalal Mahdavian of Saugerties; and brother, Douglas Doyle and wife Carol of Ulster Park, N.Y. He leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren: Aiden, Olivia, and Mia Cuff from Port Ewen, and Rylan and Nolan Doyle of Wingate, N.C. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, his aunt, Josephine Webster of Port Ewen, and his aunt, Elnora McSpirit of Kingston, also survive.The family, upon Greg’s wishes, would suggest memorial contributions to be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.htmlEntrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 216 Broadway, Port Ewen, the family will receive their friends on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m., with the service at 6 p.m.A tribute for Gregory may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gregory-edwin-doyle-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 22, 2019