Gregory James Larkin Parry KINGSTON- On March 19, 2019, Gregory James Larkin Parry, age 71, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, friends, and pets. Greg requested and family requests in lieu of flowers those wishing so make a donation in his name to the SPCA. Born Feb. 27, 1948 in Kingston, N.Y., son of Charles Gadolphin Parry and Charlotte Larkin Parry, daughter of James Larkin and Margarette McNulty Larkin. Greg is survived by his wife and partner of nearly 50 years, Mary Anderson Parry; daughter, Lisa Parry-Birnstill, wife of Douglas Birnstill; son, Eric Lapp husband of Nancy Mastrocola; nephew, James Fishang; and niece, Jodi Arold; as well as numerous grandchildren. After graduating Kingston High School Greg worked at both the Shop Rite and Grand Union supermarkets, and for many years nights at the Binnewater Ice Co. Greg later became an independent home delivery operator for more than a thousand local Kingston Daily Freeman customers. In addition for many years Greg owned and operated a Native American jewelry business as the Turquoise Cowboy at various events throughout the Northeast. Greg was a sport shooting enthusiast and member of the Morgan Hill Game Association, NYSRPA, and other groups, and enjoyed everything from skeet shooting, black powder, pistol, and even archery shooting. Greg was also a life long motorcycle enthusiast. Always eager to get on his Harley and hit the open road with his loving wife Mary holding tight and good friends along side. Friends will be received Friday 5 to 8 p.m. at Lasher Funeral Home Inc., 100 Tinker St., Woodstock. The funeral service will be Saturday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hurley Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 21, 2019