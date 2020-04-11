|
|
KINGSTON- Guy M. McCann, 66, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away, suddenly but peacefully, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born on Aug. 30, 1953 in New Rochelle, NY, son of the late Paul and Jean (Arnold) McCann. He enjoyed making and listening to music. He is survived by his son, Christopher McCann and his wife Crystal of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Christopher, Annabelle, and Emily of South Carolina; his daughter, Christine Laird and granddaughter Dulcea of Saugerties, N.Y.; his son, Guy of Texas; and his brothers, Bryce McCann of Asheville, N.C., Dennis of Guilford, Conn., and Mark of Sarasota, Fla. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his son, Jesse McCann. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the Corona virus, the service and burial in Montrepose Cemetery, Kingston, will be held privately. A tribute for Guy can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/guy-m-mccann
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 12, 2020