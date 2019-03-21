|
Gwendolyn F. Hughes OLIVEBRIDGE- Gwendolyn F. Hughes, 83, died March 19, 2019 at the Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck. She was born July 6,1935 in Kingston daughter of the late Frederick and Eva Walker Hughes. An area resident for the 47 years, she assisted her husband with the bookkeeping for family owned Apache Generator business. Surviving are her daughters: Ginger Minervini and Cynthia Hughes; three sons: Timothy, Duwayne, and Russell, and grandsons: Joseph, Joshua, and Aleck. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth in 2017. Her funeral services will be Saturday at 12 noon at the Olivebridge Methodist Church Rt. 213. Friends will be received on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at church. You may share a special memory on Gwen’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfu neralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home Main St. Phoenicia.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2019