Home

POWERED BY

Services
E B Gormley Funeral Home
87 Main St
Phoenicia, NY 12464
(845) 688-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Olivebridge Methodist Church
Rt. 213
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Olivebridge Methodist Church
Rt. 213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn F. Hughes


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gwendolyn F. Hughes Obituary
Gwendolyn F. Hughes OLIVEBRIDGE- Gwendolyn F. Hughes, 83, died March 19, 2019 at the Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck. She was born July 6,1935 in Kingston daughter of the late Frederick and Eva Walker Hughes. An area resident for the 47 years, she assisted her husband with the bookkeeping for family owned Apache Generator business. Surviving are her daughters: Ginger Minervini and Cynthia Hughes; three sons: Timothy, Duwayne, and Russell, and grandsons: Joseph, Joshua, and Aleck. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth in 2017. Her funeral services will be Saturday at 12 noon at the Olivebridge Methodist Church Rt. 213. Friends will be received on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at church. You may share a special memory on Gwen’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfu neralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home Main St. Phoenicia.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now