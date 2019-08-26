Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Haiming Wang Obituary
Dr. Haiming Wang TOWN OF ULSTER-Dr. Haiming Wang passed away on Aug. 23, 2019, at the age of 59 years. A proud graduate of Beijing Medical University (Class of 1983), a dedicated anesthesiologist serving the Hudson Valley community for over 25 years, and, above all, a hard-working family man, Haiming is and will always be cherished for the many gifts he has shared with the many lives he has touched. He will be forever remembered by his loving wife of over 39 years, Dr. Lily Zhang and his daughters Margaret and Linda. He will also be fondly remembered by his brothers Hailong and Haiying, his sister Haixia, his sisters-in-law Fan Zhang, Mei Zhang, Helen Zhang, his brother-in-law Jun Zhang, and his many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A private memorial service will be held for Haiming’s family and close friends.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 27, 2019
