WEST HURLEY- Hannelore Schneller died peacefully on Sept. 22, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing Home, where she had resided since 2015. She was born in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 27, 1927, and emigrated to N.Y.C. with her family at the age of 2. She lived a long & fruitful life. She is predeceased by her parents, Johanna and Eugene Hahn; as well as her sister, Ruth Jones; and sons-in-law, Frank R. Johnston and Alexander J. McMullan. Surviving is her beloved husband, Robert Schneller (married for 68+years) of Hurley; her daughter, Barbara J. Johnston of Kingston; son, Rick Schneller and fiancée, Colleen of Greenville; daughter, Suzanne Welles and husband, Skip of Greenwood Village, Colo.; son, Thomas K. Schneller and wife, Trish of Hurley; and son, Michael A. Schneller and wife, Lisa of Havertown, Pa. Also, surviving are 11 Grandchildren, including their spouses, and 14 great-grandchildren. Most notably, Bob and Lore owned and managed Schneller’s Meats, Inc. in Kingston for 40 years. Lore and her sister, Ruth also managed “The Upstairs” in the 1970’s. Lore was an active member of the , the Hurley Historical Society & Museum, and Kingston’s Little Garden Club. She loved interior decorating, baking, sewing, art, antiquing, music, especially dancing the waltz and polkas with Bob. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A private family graveside ceremony & inurnment will be held on Oct. 12, 2019 at the Hurley Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/hannelore-schneller
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 29, 2019