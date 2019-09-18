Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Harold A. Hoornbeck


1922 - 2019
Harold A. Hoornbeck Obituary
QUEENSBURY, N.Y.- Harold "Hal" A. Hoornbeck, 96, formerly of Kingston, N.Y., died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury, N.Y.Born Oct. 27, 1922 in Accord, N.Y.; he was the son of the late George and Charlotte (O'Neal) Hoornbeck. Hal was a former staff radio announcer for WKNY in Kingston, N.Y. and WKIP in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He was a newscaster and assistant news director for WKNY and many remote radio broadcasts. He was later employed on the security staff of Iron Mountain and The State University of New York. Hal was a New York State Department of Conservation fire observer at High Point and Mohonk. A history buff and lover of nature, he enjoyed walking in the forest. Hal is survived by his daughters, Linda Bartula of Queensbury, N.Y., and Karen Power of New Jersey; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. A sister, Gloria Francus, of Florida also survives. He is predeceased by his wife, Janice (Oppenheimer) Hoornbeck, and two sisters, Kathleen Brocco and Barbara Ostrander. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funereal Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12p.m. A graveside service will follow at Hurley Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harold-a-hoornbeck
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 19, 2019
