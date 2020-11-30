1/1
Harold E. Taylor
KERHONKSON-We sadly announce the passing of Harold E. Taylor, 80, of Kerhonkson, N.Y. He passed away at Garnet Hospital in Middletown, N.Y. on Nov. 23, 2020. Harold was the loving son of the late Virgil and Florence Taylor of Roxbury, N.Y. Harold had served in the United States Air Force and was a hard working man during his employment years and hadn’t missed a day of work in 30 years! He loved hunting and fishing. Harold is survived by his wife, Jane (Craft), his children Debra Taylor (Storms) Teresa Taylor (Schwab), three grandchildren, two sisters and two brothers. Services are private at the Hynes Funeral Home, Margaretville, N.Y. on Dec. 3, 2020 with burial and committal prayers at the Margaretville Annex Cemetery. Funeral arrangements and care are entrusted to Hynes Funeral Home, Margaretville, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harold-e-taylor

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
