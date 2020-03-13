|
|
RED HOOK- Harold Hugo Ekblom, 87, a longtime Red Hook resident, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born Dec. 12, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Walter and Annie (Medford) Ekblom. Harold is survived by three sons, Keith Ekblom and wife, Katherine Delarosa of Kerhonkson, N.Y., Mark Ekblom of Wisconsin, and Matthew Ekblom and wife, Alicia Jo Ekblom of Idaho; his sister, Sandra Caso of Tivoli, N.Y.; and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; in addition to extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Harold is predeceased by three siblings, Johnny, Tommy, and Yvonne. Harold spent his career as a flooring carpenter and worked for various companies and individuals including David Rockefeller, Ernest Medford, and the Smiley Brothers (Mohonk Mountain House). One of his last and most rewarding job was as a steward for Mrs. Roger Yassen and family. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 2 to 5p.m. Prayers will be offered at 4:30 p.m. by Pastor Frank Cirone. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Harold’s memory to the Red Hook Community Center. You are able to do so by going to https://redhookcommunitycenter.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harold-hugo-ekblom
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 15, 2020