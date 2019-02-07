|
Harold J. Grunenwald, Jr. KINGSTON- Harold J. Grunenwald, Jr., 61, of Coffey Place, Kingston, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born April 8, 1957 in Kingston, N.Y.; he is the son of Shirley (Snyder) Grunenwald and the late Harold J. Grunenwald, Sr. Harold is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan Marie (Hesler) Grunenwald (40 years in July); his children, Harold J. Grunenwald, III, and his wife Jennifer of Windermere Fla., Ross Grunenwald of Fredericksburg Va., Karl Grunenwald and his wife Suzzane of Rotterdam N.Y., and Kirsten Grunenwald (Connor Dugan) of Hurley, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Connor, Alex, Gideon, Zoe, Alyssa, Madison, and Lily; and his sister, Margaret Maines of Kingston. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his father he was predeceased by an infant sister. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will take place at 7 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 8, 2019