KINGSTON- Harold “Harry” K. Smith, 67, of Kingston, N.Y., passed peacefully on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at his residence in Kingston after a courageous battle with cancer, with his wife and family by his side. He was born on June 27, 1953 in Newburgh, N.Y.; son of the late John and Dolores Smith,Sr. Harold worked for many years in the security field, he had been a security guard at IBM, an Armored Car Driver, and also drove taxi cabs. He was an active volunteer fireman for many years at Town of Esopus Ulster Hose, serving as Lieutenant of Arms. Harold is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary (Palmerton) Smith; brothers, Johnny Smith and Fran Smith; his niece, Melinda Smith; as well as several sisters, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. If you would like to attend, please click here to reserve your time with Harry’s family: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6524-harold-harry-smith-calling-hours
For those who wish, contributions in Harold’s memory may be made to Ulster Hose, 830 Ulster Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for Harold can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harold-k-smith