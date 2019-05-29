|
Harold R. Rosenkranse, Sr. KINGSTON- Harold R. Rosenkranse, Sr., 75, of Kingston, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home. He was born in Maple Hill, N.Y., Dec. 8, 1943; a son of the late Myron and Mildred Lewis Rosenkranse. Harold was a lifelong area resident. He had been employed for many years as a short order cook at the Mid Town Chop House Restaurant in Kingston and later as a security officer for Hudson Armored Car in Highland, N.Y., until his retirement. Harold was a U.S. Army veteran and his passion was the American Legion. He was a member of Rosendale - Tillson Post 1219 where he served as Past Commander and Past Vice Commander. He was also instrumental in the creation of it’s Color Guard Unit which still is very active serving funeral details and veteran details throughout the county and beyond. He also previously served as Ulster County Commander for the American Legion, past Commander 3rd District New York American Legion, past Vice Commander Department of New York American Legion. Harold was also active with the Ulster County Veterans Home in Kingston. An accomplishment Harold was proud of was as Ulster County Scouting Chairman of the American Legion and the local Boy Scouts they were responsible for the cleaning of the old slave cemetery in St. Remy. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dorothy M. Rosenkranse; four daughters, Denise A. Rosenkranse of Maryland, Minnisa L. Urena of Kingston, Joyann Rosenkranse of Kingston, and Christine V. Smith of Statesboro, Ga.; two sons, Harold R. Rosenkranse, Jr., of Whitesboro, N.Y., Scott R. Smith of Tucson, Ariz.; two brothers, Richard Rosenkranse of Highland, Myron Rosenkranse of Kingston; and a sister, Barbara Struber of Tillson. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A brother, George Rosenkranse, and a sister, Lina Ferguson, both died previously. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Post 1219 American Legion will conduct a ritual at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. His funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the funeral home in Rosendale. Rev. David Brechter will officiate. Interment with Military Honors by Post 1219 American Legion and the U.S. Army will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 322 Foxhall Ave., Kingston, N.Y. The family suggests memorial donations to American Legion Post 1219, P.O. Box 103, Tillson, N.Y., 12486 or to , P.O. Box 11, East Syracuse, N.Y., 13057. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 30, 2019