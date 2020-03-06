|
STONE RIDGE- Harold R. A. Woods, 88, former Stone Ridge resident, passed away on Aug. 7, 2019. Born on Nov. 14, 1930; he grew up in Salem and Woburn, Mass., attending Woburn High School, where he played football and ran cross-country track before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1949. After his military service, he graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor’s degree in economics. He married his wife, Carol, on Sept. 6, 1959, in Boston, Mass. They relocated to Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y., where he worked as an investment analyst at the Chemical Bank on Wall Street in New York City. He received a Master’s degree in educational administration from Teacher’s College, Columbia University, New York, and, additionally, completed post-graduate studies at Syracuse University and the University of Connecticut. From 1987 – 1998, he was Vice-Principal of Ellenville High School, the culmination of a nearly 40 year career as an educator and principal in secondary schools, including, Highland Falls, Rome, and West Seneca, all in New York State, as well as East Windsor, Conn., and Palmer, Mass. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; daughter, Jocelyn; daughter, Audrey Gerver and son-in-law, Pernell Gerver; son, Douglas and daughter-in-law, Rae Ann Rutkowski; son, Roderick; and sister, Ruth Flynn. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harold-ra-woods
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 8, 2020