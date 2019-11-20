Home

POWERED BY

Services
Unitarian Universalist Church
175 Wendell Ave
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Church of Pittsfield
175 Wendell Ave
Pittsfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Trainer-Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Trainer-Foley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet Trainer-Foley Obituary
JUPITER, FLA.- Harriet Trainer-Foley, age 89, passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2019 at her home in Jupiter, Fla. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. A memorial service will be held in celebration for a life that touched all that new her with kindness, humor, generosity, and love. Services are to be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pittsfield on Sunday the 8th of December at 2 p.m. 175 Wendell Ave Pittsfield, Mass. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harriet-trainer-foley
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -