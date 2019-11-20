|
|
JUPITER, FLA.- Harriet Trainer-Foley, age 89, passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2019 at her home in Jupiter, Fla. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. A memorial service will be held in celebration for a life that touched all that new her with kindness, humor, generosity, and love. Services are to be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pittsfield on Sunday the 8th of December at 2 p.m. 175 Wendell Ave Pittsfield, Mass. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harriet-trainer-foley
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 1, 2019