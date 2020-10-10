1/
Harry D. Banks
SHOKAN- Harry D. Banks, Sr., 69, of Shokan died suddenly, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born Oct. 30, 1950 in Kingston; he is the son of the late Kathryn (Wells) Banks and the late Richard C. Banks. Harry worked for many years delivering for Standard Furniture and worked as the Warehouse Manager in Kingston. He also worked for Credit Data/ Fidelity National Credit Services and most recently the Kingston City School District as a custodian from which he retired. Harry loved being outside in the woods hunting, or near a stream or lake fishing. For many years Harry played softball in the City of Kingston men's league for the Papa Cecilia's Pizza. His love for cars was incredible. Especially, dragsters and hot rods, and could be found in nicer weather at car shows or the quarter mile. More important than outdoor sports and cars was Harry's tough love for family and friends. Always there to lend a hand, offer a suggestion and give advice. Never was there a time where a K-9 companion was missing in Harry's life. Harry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy S. (Miller) Banks; his children, Harry D. Banks, Jr., Richard C. Banks and his wife Lisa, Tina M. Tinnie and her husband Mike, and Justin M. Banks and his fiancée Liana Zartun; grandchildren, Jacob Banks, Mikey and Liam Tinnie; his siblings, Rickie Humphrey and husband Ted, Sara Coddington and her husband Duffy; and his brother, Chuckie Banks. Also surviving is his former wife, Marge Banks, and his best friend, Jimmy Landerway. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his father and his mother he is predeceased by his siblings: Joseph Banks, Sr., Billy Banks, Ralph Banks, Doris Stoutenburg, Patricia Markle, Mary Rock, and Alice Hamilton. Additionally, two dear friends Ernie Bodie and Ed Diamond. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Harry was a private person, never one to make a fuss. There will be no services. Instead, keep your friends and family close and take the time to stop for a cup of tea. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-d-banks

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
