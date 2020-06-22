Harry G. Burnett
CATSKILL-Harry G. Burnett, 79, of Route 32, Catskill passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Saugerties, a son of the late Lewis F. and Katherine VanEtten Burnett. Harry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He then married Veronica Alberti on June 18, 1970. For over 30 years Harry was a mill operator for Ferroxcube and Philips Electronics North America Corporation in Saugerties. He maintained the grounds of St. Anthony’s Friary for many years. A member of the Secular Third Order Franciscans, he was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Friary, Catskill and Sacred Heart Church, Palenville. Harry belonged to the Catskill American Legion Honeyford Memorial Post No. 110, the Saugerties C.A. Lynch Hose Co. No. 2 and the Volunteer & NYS Exempt Fireman’s Benevolent Assn. Harry was predeceased by infant twin daughters Teresa Ann and Jean Marie Burnett; a sister and brother-in-law Linda and John Beitl, and his grandmother Grace Burnett. Loving husband of Veronica Burnett, father of Carol, Donna and Melissa Burnett, all of Catskill and Christine (James) Evans of Tenn., grandfather of Angelina Burnett, Pauline and Monroe Evans, uncle of Diane (Mark) Seager and their son Jacob and brother to Lewis W. Burnett. Private Visitation and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Friary, Catskill. Interment will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in memory of Harry G. Burnett to NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, N.Y. 12065, Community Hospice, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY 12414 or Greene County Women’s League, Cancer Patient Aid, P.O. Box 341, Round Top, N.Y. 12473. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Hgts., Catskill. Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-g-burnett

