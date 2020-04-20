|
|
HURLEY, N.Y. - Harry Gustav Anderson, Jr., 88, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Ivy Lodge in Saugerties, N.Y. He was born on July 22, 1931 in Arlington, Mass; the son of the late Harry G. Anderson, Sr., and Emma (Carlson) Anderson. He was married to Lois Joyce Engel on August 18th, 1956 in West Ghent, N.Y. Harry was a Graduate of Malden High School, Class of 1949. After graduating high school, Harry enlisted and served 2 years in the U.S. Navy. Upon being honorably discharged Harry went to Wentworth Institute of Technology where he graduated class of 1954. Harry also went to Marist College and graduated in 1969. Harry worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie and Kingston as an Industrial Engineer from 1952 until his retirement in 1991. Soon after his retirement he worked with S.C.O.R.E. as a volunteer helping entrepreneurs make business plans and counseling business owners. Harry was a member of Old Dutch Church in Kingston where he served as an elder on the consistory. Harry was a member of DeMolay and Masons and also served as a chairman of the Town of Hurley planning board. Harry is survived by his wife, Lois J. Anderson, of Hurley, N.Y., and his children, Carl Anderson of Nashua, N.H., Martin Anderson and his wife Kathleen of North Attleboro, Mass., Paul Anderson and his wife Tammy of New Ipswich, N.H., Karen Cuatt and her husband Matthew of St. Petersburg, Fla., James Anderson of Hurley, N.Y., and Harry G. Anderson, III, of Sawkill, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Christopher Cuatt and his wife Miriam their son Desmond, Jessica Voglino and her husband Anthony, Paige Anderson, Jasmine Anderson, Laurel Anderson; his brother, Frank Anderson; and sister, Barbara Stone and her husband Don. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State executive order, in response to the Coronavirus, the memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. A tribute for Harry can be found at www.keyserfuneralservice.com where you may leave memories and expressionsof sympathy. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-gustav-anderson-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 21, 2020