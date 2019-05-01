Home

Harry J. Freer BOYNTON BEACH, FLA.- Harry J. Freer, Boynton Beach, Fla., born May 28, 1935 to the late Helen (Brodhead)Freer and Harry J. Freer, Sr., passed away on April 29, 2019, at JFK Medical Center, Atlantis, Fla. Harry moved to Florida 15 years ago but still considered himself a Kingstonian. He loved cruising and spending much time in the casinos both on sea and on land. He is survived by his wife of 41 years,Beatrice; sons, Wayne (Li), Barry, Keith; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by son Glenn. Services are private with cremation following.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 2, 2019
