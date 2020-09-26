1/1
KINGSTON- Harry J. "Skeeter" Nichols, Jr., 62, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, N.Y. Harry was born on May 18, 1958 to Nancy Castiglione and the late Harry Nichols, Sr. Harry was a free spirit who had some troublesome times in his life, but was a kind and gentle person with compassion for all. He loved his family very much and looked forward to Sunday dinners with his Mom and brothers. He had a great love for his niece and nephews and his grandnephew and grandnieces. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, fishing and anything to do with nature. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Our thanks go out to all of his caregivers. Harry, in addition to his Mom, Nancy, is survived by his brothers, Jerry and Rick Nichols; his sister, Kim Warren (Kevin); also niece, Danielle Short (Gary); his nephew, Aidan Warren; his grandnephew, Dylan Short; and grandnieces, Kendyl and Avery Short. He is also survived by his uncle, Frank Castiglione (Jodi) in Arizona and Pauline Castiglione in South Carolina, and many cousins throughout the U.S. and special friends George Habernig and Mike Wallace. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A private service was held by his immediate family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-j-nichols

