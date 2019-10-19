|
|
REEDSVILLE, PA.- Harry John Schryver, 80, of Reedsville, Pa., and formerly of Kingston, N.Y., died on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the William Penn Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lewistown, Pa.Harry was born on Dec. 18, 1938 in Kingston, N.Y., to his parents Harry and Marie Schryver. He attended Kingston High School graduating in 1957.Harry served his country in the U.S. Army with his enlistment in 1958 through his final discharge in 1964. He was employed by the Jamesway Corporation where he worked as a District Manager until retiring in 2003 after 38 years of service to the company. Following retirement, he settled in Reedsville, Pa., where he enjoyed the company of several cats that he adopted from the local animal shelter. Harry was a true animal lover and provided support for several animal adoption non-profit organizations both locally and nationally.Harry is survived by his son, Wayne and his wife Laura Schryver of Richardson, Texas; son, John and his wife Kristy Schryver of Prosper, Texas; and son, Dirk and his wife Allison Schryver of Alameda, Calif. He is survived by his grandchildren, Bailey Schryver of Syracuse, N.Y.; Amanda Gilpin of Rowlett, Texas; Eric Schryver of Jackson, Miss.; Ian and Michael Schryver of Richardson; Texas, and Zach and Ryan Schryver of Prosper, Texas. He is also survived by his sisters, Dolores Delamater, and her husband Burton, of Stoneridge, N.Y., Beverly Augustine, and her husband Bernard, and Elaine Rodden, and her husband James, of Kingston, N.Y.; and his former wife, Dolores Schryver of Somerset, Pa.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kingston, followed by a graveside burial at the Montrepose Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Harry’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The ALS Association at http://www.alsa.org/donate/. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-john-schryver
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 20, 2019