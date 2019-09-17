|
|
LAKE KATRINE- Harry P. Whaley, Jr., 66, of Lake Katrine, N.Y., passed away suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his residence.He was born on Dec. 28, 1952, in Mount Vernon, N.Y., and was the son of the late Harry and Helene Whaley, Sr. After graduating from Kingston High School in 1971, Harry spent nearly 50 years in the retail grocery business. Most recently, he proudly served for more than 20 years as an assistant manager at Emmanuel’s Marketplace in Stone Ridge, where he was loved by customers, employees, and suppliers.In his spare time, Harry enjoyed boating, kayaking, and spending time with his family.He was the husband of Donna Whaley, and is also survived by children, Christopher and Jennifer Whaley; stepchildren, Alexandra Kelly and Andrew Champagne; stepson-in-law, Patrick Kelly; and mother-in-law, Carolyn Hake. Other surviving family members include grandchildren, Kaitlin and Ava Kelly; sisters, Linda Combs, Dolores “Dee” Fanning, and Phyliss Playford; brother-in-law, Gil Combs; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends and loved ones from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21,2019, at Keyser Funeral and Cremation Service, located at 326 Albany Avenue in Kingston.For those who wish, contributions in Harry’s memory may be made to the at http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-p-whaley-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 18, 2019