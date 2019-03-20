|
|
Harry S. Wiands, Sr. KINGSTON- Harry S. Wiands, Sr., 98, of Kingston, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at home. He was born on Nov. 23, 1920 in Saugerties, the son of the late Chester and Bertha (Miner) Wiands. Harry was married to Bernadette (Ehmann) Wiands, who passed away in 1975. He graduated from Saugerties High School, then served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. For many years Harry owned and operated Tudoroff Brothers Electric in Kingston. He was a Past Commander of American Legion Post #150, a member of Kingston Kiwanis Club, played in the Tuesday and Wednesday Poker Clubs, bowled in several leagues (including Manny’s), and enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his children, Sharon Baker and husband Dave, Harry, Jr., and wife Elizabeth, Stephen and wife Hong; granddaughters, Stacy, Theresa, Kimberly, Jennifer, and Victoria; eight great-grandchildren; and best friend, John Shultz. In addition to his wife and parents he is predeceased by siblings, Chester, Theodore, Clarence, Leslie, Beatrice, and Edna, as well as special friends, Winnie Simmons and Jewels Cioni. Arrangements entrusted to the care of A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave, Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post #150, 18 West O’Reilly St, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation at www.my asthenia.org. A tribute for Harry can be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2019