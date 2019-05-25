|
|
Heinrich ‘Henry’ Schnuderl SHOKAN- Heinrich Schnuderl died at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Ashokan Rural Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Norma (Vega) Schnuderl. His children; Heinrich T. Schnuderl, and his wife Kathryn, Susanne Schnuderl, Wilfred Rivera, and Iris Suppa and her husband Michael. Complete obituary to be published in Wednesday’s Edition.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 26, 2019