KINGSTON- Heinz Theodor Bracklow, 94, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2019.Son of Carl F. Bracklow and Anna M. Bracklow (nee. Struebing), Heinz was born in the village of Sande, a suburb of Hamburg, Germany, on Jan. 20, 1925. Lovingly called "Opa" (German for "Grandpa") by his family, his passing brings a great emptiness to his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives, and friends.Born a child of a working-class family in the Weimar Republic era of Germany, the economic struggles of the day placed a heavy burden upon his entire family. At nine years of age, young Heinz, along with his three older brothers, took it upon themselves to help their mother Anna earn extra money for the family. Heinz helped by transporting baskets of laundry on his bicycle to various homes and hotels around their village. This experience sparked young Heinz's entrepreneurial spirit, and would be a value he carried with him throughout the rest of his life.As a young man, Heinz fought in World War II in Europe, and after living through the hardships of the war, he emigrated to the United States in 1952 with his wife Gertrud (nee Warnke), and young daughter, Gerit, with the hopes of seeking a better life for himself and his family. After ultimately settling in Ulster County, Heinz and his wife became parents to daughter Heidi and son Glenn.One of the proudest days of his life was the day he became an American citizen. In 1969, Heinz and business partner Thomas Lynch founded Rondout Manufacturing Corp, in High Falls, N.Y., employing scores of local residents throughout the years, including many Vietnam Veterans.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Irid; grandson, Theodor G. (Ted) Martino; brothers, Karl, Albert, and Richard Bracklow.Heinz is survived by his devoted wife, Gertrud Bracklow his daughters, Gerit Martino (Anthony), and Heidi Lawrence (John); his son,Glenn Bracklow (Linda) his grandchildren, Anthony B. Martino, Garrick Martino (Jennifer), Trevor-John Lawrence, Connor Lawrence (MacKenzie), Jakob Bracklow, Julianna Bracklow; and great-grandson, Cooper Lawrence.Arrangements entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. where family and friends may visit on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. with a memorial service taking place at 7:30 p.m. The family suggests In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601 Attn: Foundation Department or American Diabetes Association 1-800-342-2383. http://www.lastingmemories.com/heinz-theodor-bracklow
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 8, 2019