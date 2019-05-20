|
Helen B. Delaney KINGSTON- On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Helen B. Delaney, of Kingston, N.Y., died at home at age 93 from complications of cancer. She was born in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Andre “Andro” and Yevgenia “Anna” Turewich Babowal. Helen was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Francis H. Delaney, Jr.; her brothers, Vasily “Vosh” and Leontye “Babs” Babowal; and her sister, Sophie Paul, and her eldest son, Andrew. She is survived by Andrew’s widow, Nancy; son, Timothy and his wife Susan, daughter, Kathleen and her husband Darrell Payne; and son, Thomas and his wife Beverly. She had four grandchildren, Peter, Michael, Eric, and Lindsey, and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Gayle Aleria and her husband Frank; brother-in-law, David Delaney and his wife Joyce; and dear nieces and nephews. Helen was active in the community her entire life, including answering volunteer dispatch fire calls in New Hamburg, N.Y., in 1957, helping found garden clubs in Rochester, Minnesota and Kingston, N.Y., coordinating volunteers at the in Minnesota, and serving on the board of the Children’s Home of Kingston. She was recently inducted into the Kingston Bowling Hall of Fame. She enjoyed travel, and lived for several years in England with her husband. From 1988, following the death of her husband, to 1994, she worked tirelessly, including a period as 911 Committee Chair, to see a 911 system implemented in Ulster County. In 2014, outgoing Emergency Management Director Art Snyder wrote, “Enhanced 911 wasn’t available in this county until July 11, 1994 - owning much to the efforts of a very tenacious lady named Helen Delaney. We were the first county in the Hudson Valley to offer this service.” More than twenty years later, this system answers over 80,000 calls per year. The family would like to express it thanks to the many friends and medical professionals who cared for her and made her struggles with cancer bearable through their skill and kindness. The family plans a private memorial Memorial donations may be made to the Frank and Hellen Delaney Memorial Scholarship Fund via the Ulster County Community College Foundation, Inc. at: https://www.sunyulster.edu/foundation/scholar ships/scholarship_form.php Cremation arrangements were under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston, N.Y., www.jvleahyfh.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 21, 2019