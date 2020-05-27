Helen Davenport Richter
MASSACHSETTS-Helen Davenport Richter passed away at The Meadows at Edgewood Retirement Community on May 10, 2020 at the age of 100. She died after contracting the Covid-19 virus. Helen was born on Aug. 30, 1919 in Kingston, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Ernest LeFevre and Edna Davenport LeFevre. She graduated from Kingston High School in 1937 and received her Bachelors degree from St. Lawrence University in 1941. She was married to Gilbert Kellerman Richter of Kingston, New York on July 2, 1941. They were married for 69 years. Gilbert predeceased Helen in 2010. They lived in Schenectady, NY, Reading, MA, Hurley, NY, and finally in North Andover, Mass. at Edgewood Retirement Community. Helen is survived by her daughter, Linda and her husband, David Anderson of North Andover, Mass., and her son, Douglas and his wife, Leslie (Herrington), and their son, Scott all of Shelburne, Vt. Helen enjoyed gardening, painting on wood and tinware, refinishing furniture, sewing, crafts, and caring for her home where ever she lived. Due to the Corona Virus Helen’s graveside funeral will be held in New York at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to The Employee Appreciation Fund at Edgewood Retirement Community, 575 Osgood Street, North Andover, Mass. 01845. Guest book at parkermemorialfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-davenport-richter-1

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
