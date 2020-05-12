SAUGERTIES- Helen E. Hally, 92, of Ulster Ave. died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Ten Broeck Center. She was born on Nov. 21, 1927 in W. Hempstead, N.Y.; the daughter of the late Charles and Maria Thiemsen. A Saugerties resident for many years she owned and operated with her second Husband, George “Gary” Gehring, the “Community Service Station” on Partiton St. in what is now “Stella’s Station.” After her retirement she was employed by the Saugerties Post Star and Town of Saugerties Police Department. Helen was predeceased by her first husband, William Hally; second husband, George Gehring, Sr.; son, William "Billy" Hally; son-in-law, Larry Benson; step daughter, Mariann Krum; step son-in-law, Edward Krum; step daughter-in-law, Jill Gehring; brother-in-law, Lt. Col. Edmund Burhans; step grandchildren, Michael Krom; and great-grandson, Dakoda Hally. Survivors include her sister, Marianne Burhans; children, Mary Elizabeth (Steven) Dunbar, Kathleen (Larry) Benson, Jeannette (Thomas) DiSimone, Susan (Mario) Rutella, Lisa (Robert) Mayone, Timothy (Kei) Hally; daughter-in-law, Barbara (William) Hally; step children, George, Jr., and Robert Gehring; grandchildren, Steven, Scott, Elizabeth Eller and Sara Dunbar, John, Adam, Brandy and Chad Benson, Kathleen O’Connor, Jeannette Albright, Amy, Luke, Michael, Brian, William, Joseph, Matthew and Steven Hally, Serena and Joseph Rutella, Chloe and Tanner Mayone; step grandchildren, Mariann Discalfani, Bobbi Craft, Gretchen Gehring, Bobby Gehring, Elizabeth Purcell, Kathleen Fisher, Buddy and Joseph Krum; 37 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor of NYS her visitation and funeral service will be held privately with burial in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later time. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Saugerties Public Library, the Saugerties Animal Shelter or Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-e-hally
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 12 to May 13, 2020.