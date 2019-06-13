|
Helen E. Kavanagh Williams LAKE KATRINE- Helen E. Kavanagh Williams, 97, of Lake Katrine, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Kingston, N.Y., on May 15, 1922 to the late James P. Kavanagh and Eliffe (Mosher) Kavanagh. She was a Kingston High School graduate, class of 1940. She later worked at JJ Newberry’s on Wall St. in Kingston. Helen was married to the late Carleton L. Williams, Carleton passed away in 1990. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Helen is survived by her children, Ronald (Patricia) Williams, and Linda (Wayne, Sr.) Platte; her grandchildren, Wayne (Megan Carroll) Platte, Jr., Pamela (William) VanKleeck, Sheila (Timothy Ramsey) Platte, Todd (Keri) Williams, Suzanne (Brian) Reavy; nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery, Kingston, N.Y. For those who wish, contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to a . A tribute for Helen can be found at www.KeyserFu neralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 14, 2019