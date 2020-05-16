BOYNTON BEACH, FLA.- Helen Gura, 88, of Boynton Beach, Fla., died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home. Born in Englewood, N.J.; she was a daughter of the late Eliezer and Tessie Epstein Zaslavsky. Helen was loving, steady, generous, and loyal to her family and friends. She truly wished only the best for others. She will be sorely missed. Helen is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda Stock and her husband Bill of Riverdale, N.Y., and Rachelle Gura and her husband, Roger Green of Woodstock, and a brother, Bernard Zaslavsky of Asbury Park, N.J. Three grandchildren, Benjamin Stock, Ethan Green, and Tali Green, also survive. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Gura who passed in 2018, and two brothers, Harold and Raphael Zaslavsky. A private family graveside service will held in Montrepose Cemetery with Rabbi Jonathan Kligler, officiating. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Hadassah, 40 Wall Street, New York, N.Y., 10005, or Hadassah.org. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Helen by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.