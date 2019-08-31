Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Regan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Honey Regan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Honey Regan Obituary
Helen ‘Honey’ Regan RHINBECK-Helen “Honey” Regan, 103, formerly of Hoffman Street, Kingston, N.y. died at The Baptist Home at Brookmeade Rhinebeck, N.Y. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Born Feb. 25, 1916 in Philadelphia, Pa, she is a daughter of the late Peter J. Stavros and Elizabeth (Burwell) Selfridge. A homemaker and devoted mother, she is survived by her children; Linda Bohan, Rick Regan, Steve Regan, and Susan Regan. Eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Her husband of 48 years, Robert R. “Bob” Regan died in 1988. A grandson, Darren Bohan also predeceased her having been lost on 9/11. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the direction of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3rd at St. Joseph’s Church, New Paltz. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital - 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now