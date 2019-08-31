|
|
Helen ‘Honey’ Regan RHINBECK-Helen “Honey” Regan, 103, formerly of Hoffman Street, Kingston, N.y. died at The Baptist Home at Brookmeade Rhinebeck, N.Y. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Born Feb. 25, 1916 in Philadelphia, Pa, she is a daughter of the late Peter J. Stavros and Elizabeth (Burwell) Selfridge. A homemaker and devoted mother, she is survived by her children; Linda Bohan, Rick Regan, Steve Regan, and Susan Regan. Eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Her husband of 48 years, Robert R. “Bob” Regan died in 1988. A grandson, Darren Bohan also predeceased her having been lost on 9/11. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the direction of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3rd at St. Joseph’s Church, New Paltz. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital - 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 1, 2019