WEST SHOKAN-Helen M. Burns, 73, of West Shokan Heights Road, died peacefully at home on Friday July 17, 2020. She was born April 19, 1947 in Saugerties the daughter of the late Vincent and Gertrude Snyder Avery. A lifelong area resident, Helen had a green thumb both in the flower and vegetable gardens. She was a gracious hostess who enjoyed baking, cooking, and bringing family and friends together. Helen was a devoted and a valued friend to many. She was blessed with a special gift as a compassionate caregiver. A former member of the Bushkill Rod & Gun Club, she enjoyed the one-arm-bandits, and was a cruciverbalist. She and her family created many memories at the vacation house on Lake Bomoseen in Vermont. Helen appreciated the beauty in nature, as she spent time walking in the beautiful Catskills. Surviving are her husband George, two sons: Brian (Christina) Burns and George (Tammy) Burns both of West Shokan. A brother Harley Avery of Glenford and two grandchildren: Avery and Sean. A private graveside service will be held at the Bushkill Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice. You may share a special memory or condolence with the family on Helen's Tribute Wall at gormelyfuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-m-burns