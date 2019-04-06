|
Helen P. Majestic PORT EWEN- Helen P. Majestic, 83, of Port Ewen died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. Born Sept. 19, 1935 in Glasgow, Scotland; she is the daughter of the late Edward and Annie (Royan) Chester. Helen worked as the bookkeeper for Canfield Supply Company Kingston and retired from the Town of New Paltz. She enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, and crossword puzzles. Helen is survived by her sister, Margaret Davidson and her husband Dave of South Africa; her step children, William Majestic and his wife Sharon of St. Louis, Thomas Majestic and his wife Nanette of Baltimore, and Carolyn Majestic of Albany; and three step grandchildren, Cassandra Schaefer, Thomas Majestic, Jr., and Tarah Majestic. Her “adopted” daughter, Laura Truax and her husband Bill and their son Ryan; her extended family, Hannalore Fitzgerald; and many cousins in Scotland survive as well. She is predeceased by her husband, William Majestic, and extended family member, Bill Fitzgerald. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will take place at 7 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Wiltwyck Cemetery. .
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2019