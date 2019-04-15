Home

Helen T. Lynch ROSENDALE- Helen T. Lynch, 96, of Rosendale died Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home. She was born in New York City, March 17, 1923; a daughter of the late Otto and Katherine Hanson Petrie. She was an area resident for many years and had previously resided in Tillson. Helen worked as a nurses aid at Benedictine Hospital for many years and also volunteered at Angels Food East in Kingston. She was a member of the Left Footers Square Dance Club and a former member of Rosendale - Tillson American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed trips to the casino and horse tracks along with bingo and crocheting, but especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her husband Thomas J. Lynch died Nov. 18, 1998. Helen is survived by four daughters: Patricia Challener (Fred) of Tillson, June Bauer (Steve) of High Falls, Carol Dennin of South Carolina, Elaine Sheehan (Tim) of Cottekill; and a son, Thomas Lynch of Florida. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. 12 brothers and sisters died previously. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. from the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11 a.m. at St. Peters Church, Rosendale Rev John Audu will officiate. Cremation will take place privately. Visitation for family and friends will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the funeral home in Rosendale. Memorial donations St. Jude Children’s Hospital- https://www.stjude.org/ or to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. https://www.shrinershospitalsfor children.org/shc To sign the guestbook visit www.GJMoylanFu nerlHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 16, 2019
