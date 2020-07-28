1/1
Helma M. Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RALEIGH, N.C.-Helma M. Nichols, age 83, passed away July 25, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Kingston, N.Y. Helma was married to the late Ronald B Nichols, and the daughter of the late Ralph and Lois Palen. Helma is also preceded in death by her grandson Christopher Parry. Helma is survived by five daughters: Pam Betts of Benson, N.C., Cindy (Jeff) Parry of Raleigh, N.C., Wendy (Jimmy) Upchurch of Willow Spring, N.C., Darlene (Mark) Yost of Clayton, N.C., and Kathy (Rick) Salmon of Apex, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Brandon (Mary) Upchurch, Stephanie (Alex) Woodrum, Robyn (David) Wilson, Danny (Carlie) Salmon, Heather (Jason) Fuller, Nicholas Upchurch, Tyler (Nelly) Parry, and Tori Yost; as well as six great-grandchildren with two additional on the way; a brother, Ralph (Nancy) Palen of Kingston, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private family service at Jenkins Memorial United Methodist Church in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Stone Ridge, N.Y., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Helma with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Helma by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/helma-m-nichols

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved