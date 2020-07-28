RALEIGH, N.C.-Helma M. Nichols, age 83, passed away July 25, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Kingston, N.Y. Helma was married to the late Ronald B Nichols, and the daughter of the late Ralph and Lois Palen. Helma is also preceded in death by her grandson Christopher Parry. Helma is survived by five daughters: Pam Betts of Benson, N.C., Cindy (Jeff) Parry of Raleigh, N.C., Wendy (Jimmy) Upchurch of Willow Spring, N.C., Darlene (Mark) Yost of Clayton, N.C., and Kathy (Rick) Salmon of Apex, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Brandon (Mary) Upchurch, Stephanie (Alex) Woodrum, Robyn (David) Wilson, Danny (Carlie) Salmon, Heather (Jason) Fuller, Nicholas Upchurch, Tyler (Nelly) Parry, and Tori Yost; as well as six great-grandchildren with two additional on the way; a brother, Ralph (Nancy) Palen of Kingston, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private family service at Jenkins Memorial United Methodist Church in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Stone Ridge, N.Y., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Helma with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Helma by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/helma-m-nichols