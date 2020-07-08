NEW PALTZ- Helvi A. Impola, 93, of New Paltz, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at New Paltz Center for Rehabilitation in New Paltz, N.Y. Born Sept. 19, 1926 in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of Albert and Aili (Leino) Thors. In 1946, Helvi married Richard A. Impola. She was a city girl, and he was a country boy from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, just out of the Army. They lived in the city for a time, and then in Michigan for several years before settling in New Paltz, N.Y., in 1963. They had over 65 happy years together before Richard’s death in 2015. New Paltz area residents may remember the Senior Dance classes they hosted together for many years at the Unison Arts and Learning Center. Helvi loved music and dancing, and, as the daughter of immigrants, she was passionately interested in the culture of Finnish-American communities. She researched and delivered lectures on Finnish-American musicians, including the folksinger Hiski Salomaa and the vocalist/accordionist Viola Turpeinen. She also wrote about the immigrant experience for Finnish-American periodicals. Helvi earned her bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and her Master of Science in Education from SUNY New Paltz. She taught kindergarten for many years, first in the New York City school system, and later, after taking a hiatus to raise her family, at Highland Elementary School in Highland, N.Y., until her retirement in 1985. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, and her beloved cousins, Mae (Leino) Kaven and Miriam (Leino) Eldridge. She is survived by her children, Tom Impola and his companion Justine Goerlick of High Falls, N.Y., Paul Impola and his wife Pam (Trainor), of Albany, N.Y., and Karen Impola and her husband David Gibson, of Cedar Falls, IA., and her grandchildren, Hanna Gibson and Leo Gibson, also of Cedar Falls, IA. No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation in her name to the Finlandia Foundation: https://finlandiafoundation.org/
