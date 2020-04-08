Home

Henry C. Brandt Obituary
PORT EWEN- Henry C. Brandt, 63, of Sunset Drive, Port Ewen, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Henry is survived by his sister, Patricia Schoonmaker and her husband Joseph "Mike"; a brother, Wayne H. Brandt and his wife Debra; and long-time companion, Nancy Eckert. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. Full memorial biography can be found at www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/henry-c-brandt
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 9, 2020
