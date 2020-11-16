1/1
SAUGERTIES- Henry F. O'Bryan, Jr., 93, of Saugerties, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Thompson House in Rhinebeck. Born June 22, 1927 in East Kingston, he was a son of the late Henry F. Sr. and Susan (Schackel) O'Bryan. A graduate of Kingston High School, Mr. O'Bryan served our country in the United States Navy from April 1945 to November 1946. He was stationed in San Diego, California, Norfolk, Virginia and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was employed by Star Brick, East Kingston, then IBM Kingston/Poughkeepsie for thirty eight years from 1952 to 1990. He was an avid golfer winning the Ulster County Senior Championship in 2004. Surviving are his children, Michael O'Bryan of Hyde Park, Mary Secreto (Rocco) of Town of Ulster, Kathleen Friedlander (Robert) of Kerhonkson; his daughter-in-law, Soni O'Bryan; and his grandchildren, John O'Bryan, Jenna and Nolan Secreto, Michael Bollin, Jennifer Fellows, Justin, Robert and Shane Friedlander. Several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews also survive. Mr. O'Bryan's wife, Teresa (Iconetti) O'Bryan; son, Thomas O'Bryan; brothers, Robert and Andrew O'Bryan, and sisters, Margaret Jones, Joan Barnhart and Shirley Kemlage all died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com The O'Bryan family will receive family and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A funeral procession will form 11 a.m. and proceed to Saint Colman Church for an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to either Peoples Place 17 St. James Street Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or Hospice of the Hudson Valley, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. http://www.lastingmemories.com/henry-f-obryan-jr

