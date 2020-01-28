|
|
WEST HURLEY- Henry L. (Hank) May, of Elks Park Road, West Hurley, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston. Hank was born in Queens, N.Y. He was the son of the Late Leonard and Edna Jones May. Hank served in the U.S. Army. He was a Bus Driver for Onteora Central Schools. Hank was previously employed as a Police Officer for Woodstock and also for the Woodstock Water Department. Hank had a loving and welcoming heart and considered everyone that knew him his family. Hank is survived by his loving wife, Marcella May, whom he married at Coopers Lake on Oct. 24, 1981; a daughter, Melinda May and her fiancé Charlie Bishop, Sr.; two sons, Matthew May, and Michael Stock, Jr.; six grandchildren, Jennifer Borrusa, Mikayla Stock, Jaylynn DeWitt, Matthew Bishop, Shane Bishop, Charlie Bishop; a sister, Nora Carnright and her husband Malcom Carnright; a brother, Bill May and his wife Pat May; a nephew, Mark Carnright; and three nieces, Barbara May, Vicky Howland and her Husband Sandy Howland, and Tricia May. Family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., From 4 to 6 p.m.A time of remembrance and sharing will begin at 6 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his name to the Woodstock PBA, 76 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y., 12498. Condolences, tributes and photo’s may be left for Hank’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/henry-l-may
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 29, 2020