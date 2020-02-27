|
|
SAUGERTIES- Harry T. “Tom” Carter, 79, of Fox Den Rd. died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Kingston City Hospital after a brief illness. Born April 20, 1940 in Catskill he was the son of the late Harry and Mary Monahan Carter. A lifetime area resident he was the former store manager of the Grand Union in Saugerties and continued his supermarket career at the Empire Market and currently at Price Chopper in Saugerties. An avid sports fan he rooted for the Mets, Jets and Notre Dame. Survivors include his wife, the former Patricia Paradise with whom he celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary; two sons: Tom and his wife Connie Carter and Tim and his wife Jennette Carter both of Saugerties; daughter-in-law, Sue Carter; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Tod Carter. His Funeral Service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Tom’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/henry-t-carter
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 28, 2020