Herbert Carl (Herb) Jones KINGSTON- Herbert Carl (Herb) Jones, 79, of Kingston, died peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born in Kingston on April 28, 1940 to the late Isaac Jones and Ethel Styles Jones. On Feb. 28, 1965 he married the love of his life, Mary Ann Mottsey Jones. They were married until her death on Feb. 4, 2019. Herb leaves behind sons, Chris (Kara) of Kingston, and Brian of St. Petersburg, Fla. He had one granddaughter, Katherine, whom he adored. Herb is also survived by brother, David (JoAnn) of Rosendale; sister, Sharon Heller of Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Jackie Roudis (John Taylor) of St. Remy, Toni (Ed) Weber of Hurley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. His brother Edward passed away in 2015. Following his 1958 graduation from Onteora High School Herb joined the U.S. Navy where he served as a photographer. From 1958 to 1962 he traveled the world on the USS Intrepid, even attending the 1960 Olympic games in Rome. He was one of the Navy photographers assigned to take pictures of John Glenn’s return from his Mercury-Atlas 6 flight in 1962. For many years Herb worked as a NYS Corrections Officer reaching the level of lieutenant before his retirement. He also served as an officer in his union. After he and Mary Ann were both retired, they spent many happy years in Ocala, Fla. He was an active member in several organizations including: The Kingston Elks Lodge Post 550 where he is a past Exalted Ruler, American Legion Post 150 where is a past Commander, an Exempt Fireman, and a member of the Kingston Fireman’s Museum. Herb loved history, camping, gardening, photography, and being outside. He loved telling stories about the years he spent as a child in Olivebridge, especially to his granddaughter. Herb had a wonderful sense of humor and could never resist a good joke. He had many interests, but his family was what he valued the most. The family would like to thank Joan Hyde and the entire staff at Ivy Lodge in Saugerties for treating Herb with respect and compassion during the last months of his life with a special thanks to Brenda, Linda, and Desha. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Ulster Park, N.Y. Cremation followed by burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingston Elks Lodge Post 550 or any . Attn members of American Legion Post 150: a ritual will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home for departed member and past Commander Herbert C. Jones. ~Ken Friss, Commander. Attn members of Kingston BPO Elks Lodge Post 550: a ritual will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home for departed member and past Exalted Ruler Herbert C. Jones. ~Denisha Goodman, Exalted Ruler. To send an expression of condolence, visit Herb’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 3, 2019